Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.76.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UMGNF shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Universal Music Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Music Group from €25.00 ($26.88) to €29.00 ($31.18) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Universal Music Group in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Universal Music Group from €25.00 ($26.88) to €25.80 ($27.74) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

OTC:UMGNF traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.91. 2,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,367. Universal Music Group has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $32.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.02.

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

