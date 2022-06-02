UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Trading Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 2nd. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $4.70 billion and $5.93 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be purchased for $4.93 or 0.00016286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.71 or 0.00210624 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001659 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005352 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000772 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

