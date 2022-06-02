Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Price Up 11.2%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating)’s share price rose 11.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.09 and last traded at $51.09. Approximately 175,038 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,445,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.96.

UPST has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.13 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $782,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $9,032,463.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,442,286.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,383 shares of company stock valued at $19,752,733. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 179.4% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,357 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 16.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after purchasing an additional 840,668 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at $168,314,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 106.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 522,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at $43,312,000. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

