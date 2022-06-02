Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Short Interest Update

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 459,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the April 30th total of 368,900 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 150,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,116,000 after buying an additional 87,507 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 22,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 998,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,782,000 after purchasing an additional 440,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $714.58 million, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.06. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $21.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.15.

Urstadt Biddle Properties ( NYSE:UBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 35.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.56%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UBA shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.