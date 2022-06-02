USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCBGet Rating) to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for USCB Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. USCB Financial posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that USCB Financial will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for USCB Financial.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised USCB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USCB. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of USCB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in USCB Financial by 144.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in USCB Financial by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in USCB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in USCB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USCB stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.89. 50,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,122. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.07. USCB Financial has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $18.75.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans.

