V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.23 Billion

Analysts expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.20 billion. V.F. posted sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that V.F. will report full-year sales of $12.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.29 billion to $12.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.09 billion to $13.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). V.F. had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

VFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $86.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

VFC stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.05. 131,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,945,231. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.72. V.F. has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $84.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.66%.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $149,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,968.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,740.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in V.F. by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,762,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,578,614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021,816 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in V.F. by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,013,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,422,270,000 after acquiring an additional 793,581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in V.F. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,028,018,000 after acquiring an additional 161,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,370,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $895,714,000 after acquiring an additional 910,686 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

