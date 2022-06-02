Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the April 30th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:VHI opened at $48.12 on Thursday. Valhi has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $53.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $683.20 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valhi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Valhi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Valhi by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Valhi by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 11,172 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valhi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Valhi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

