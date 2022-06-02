Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 166.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,724 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $45.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.27. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.98 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

