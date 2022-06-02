Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423,765 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,337,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,362 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,892,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,912 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 384.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 966,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,116,000 after purchasing an additional 766,779 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,622,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,177,000 after buying an additional 736,936 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV opened at $77.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.16. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.67 and a twelve month high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

