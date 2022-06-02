VAULT Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.00 (VAULT)

VAULT (VAULT) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One VAULT coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VAULT has a market cap of $217,335.78 and approximately $1.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VAULT has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VAULT alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 78.5% against the dollar and now trades at $849.83 or 0.02777832 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 964.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.51 or 0.00469101 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00032569 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000275 BTC.

VAULT Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 584,639 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VAULT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VAULT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VAULT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.