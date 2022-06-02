Velas Trading 2.8% Higher This Week (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Velas has a total market cap of $148.88 million and $4.82 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Velas has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0646 or 0.00000214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000278 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001873 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001925 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,304,233,612 coins. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

