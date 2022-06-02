Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $34.29 on Tuesday. Veritex has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.49.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 37.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veritex will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Sughrue acquired 4,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.52 per share, with a total value of $134,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,093.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 722 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $25,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,598,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 17,815 shares of company stock worth $659,050 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Veritex by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 59,918 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Veritex by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,451,000 after buying an additional 53,916 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Veritex by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Veritex by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,932,000 after buying an additional 13,278 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Veritex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

