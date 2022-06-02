Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 13,940 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 128.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 421,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $22,744,000 after buying an additional 236,900 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 51.2% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $51.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $57.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,335,827. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

