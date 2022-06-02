Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Boosted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 140.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 278,295 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.2% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $24,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3,512.0% in the fourth quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,827. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.90. The company had a trading volume of 596,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,509,516. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.93. The stock has a market cap of $213.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $57.61.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

