Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 122.62% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Victoria’s Secret & Co. updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.95-$1.25 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.95-$1.25 EPS.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $44.89 on Thursday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.48 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.71.

In other news, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $134,550.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $261,146.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,262 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 606.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.91.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

