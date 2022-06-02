Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.33.
VCISY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vinci from €113.00 ($121.51) to €114.00 ($122.58) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vinci from €118.00 ($126.88) to €112.00 ($120.43) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vinci from €122.00 ($131.18) to €120.00 ($129.03) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:VCISY traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,061. Vinci has a 52 week low of $21.71 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.52.
About Vinci (Get Rating)
VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vinci (VCISY)
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- 3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.