Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.33.

VCISY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vinci from €113.00 ($121.51) to €114.00 ($122.58) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vinci from €118.00 ($126.88) to €112.00 ($120.43) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vinci from €122.00 ($131.18) to €120.00 ($129.03) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VCISY traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,061. Vinci has a 52 week low of $21.71 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a $0.469 dividend. This is a boost from Vinci’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd.

About Vinci

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

