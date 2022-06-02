Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Decreases Position in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,491 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gritstone bio were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Gritstone bio by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Gritstone bio by 880.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Gritstone bio during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRTS stock opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.69. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.15.

Gritstone bio ( NASDAQ:GRTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 56.52% and a negative net margin of 712.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Gritstone bio from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies against multiple cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

