Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Grows Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 112,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,094,000 after buying an additional 19,891 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 99,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,434,000 after buying an additional 23,095 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 710,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,537,000 after buying an additional 152,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $230.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $84.83 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $61.58 and a 1 year high of $178.71. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.49.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.25) by $0.04. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a negative net margin of 3,281.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.41) EPS. Research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.92 EPS for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

