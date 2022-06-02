Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $204,000 Holdings in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,872 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Prometheus Biosciences were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 171.9% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 168,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 106,714 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,257,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prometheus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Prometheus Biosciences to $60.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prometheus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

RXDX stock opened at $24.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day moving average of $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.56 and a current ratio of 13.56. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.79 and a 12 month high of $51.96.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.04). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,722.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

