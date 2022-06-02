Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases 918 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 955,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,895,000 after acquiring an additional 43,132 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 331.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 62,238 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 239,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 30,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 25.7% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,199,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,352,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $22.63 on Thursday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $97.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.05.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 368.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director John Mendlein sold 31,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,105,301.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $971,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 189,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,348,516.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,224 over the last 90 days. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FATE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

