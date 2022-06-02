Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Xencor were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xencor by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,443,000 after acquiring an additional 24,537 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Xencor by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,912,000 after acquiring an additional 45,409 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Xencor by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 831,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,353,000 after acquiring an additional 193,539 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Xencor by 233.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 667,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after acquiring an additional 467,117 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Xencor by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 579,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $21.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.81. Xencor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $43.61.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $1.09. The company had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.17 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 33.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 152.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XNCR shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Xencor in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Xencor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xencor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $34,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $72,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,173 shares of company stock worth $149,826. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

