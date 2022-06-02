Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 729 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised BioNTech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on BioNTech from $339.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BioNTech from $255.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $161.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of -0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.29. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $121.32 and a 52-week high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $6.84. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 55.13%. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 34.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.5342 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

