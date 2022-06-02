Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 86.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 26,222 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V stock traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $214.12. 162,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,823,513. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,042 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.88.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

