Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.00.

VC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Visteon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Visteon from $119.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Visteon from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Visteon in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of VC stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.03. 356,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,464. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.78. Visteon has a 1 year low of $88.82 and a 1 year high of $134.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.45. Visteon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Visteon will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Visteon by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

