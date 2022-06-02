Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) to Issue $0.46 Semi-Annual Dividend

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.455 per share by the cell phone carrier on Friday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.
Vodafone Group Public has a payout ratio of 65.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Vodafone Group Public to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.2%.
Shares of VOD stock opened at $16.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 49,859 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 28,378 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 5.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter valued at $14,928,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 348,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,792,000 after buying an additional 249,329 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 758,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,601,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.
Vodafone Group Public
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
