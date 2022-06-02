Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 192.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,709 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,208,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,049,000 after purchasing an additional 886,251 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,572,000 after purchasing an additional 152,749 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $33.82 on Thursday. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $32.48 and a one year high of $50.91. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.77.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 326.16%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $4,998,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,185,928.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VNO shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Vornado Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho started coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

