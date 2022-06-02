VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli Buys 10,000 Shares

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.36 per share, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,475,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,411,008.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 27th, Beat Kahli purchased 8,701 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.36 per share, for a total transaction of $72,740.36.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Beat Kahli purchased 18,819 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $143,965.35.

On Monday, May 23rd, Beat Kahli purchased 19,855 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $148,713.95.

On Thursday, May 19th, Beat Kahli acquired 20,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $144,400.00.

NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $190.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.32. VOXX International Co. has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91.

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $163.88 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of VOXX International to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in VOXX International by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in VOXX International by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VOXX International during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in VOXX International by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in VOXX International during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

