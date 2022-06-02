VP (LON:VP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $926.40

Vp plc (LON:VP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 926.40 ($11.72) and traded as low as GBX 920 ($11.64). VP shares last traded at GBX 935 ($11.83), with a volume of 183 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,310 ($16.57) price objective on shares of VP in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Get VP alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 909.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 926.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.16. The stock has a market cap of £369.42 million and a PE ratio of 22.55.

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through UK Forks, Brandon Hire Station, ESS, Groundforce, TPA, MEP Hire, Torrent Trackside, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The UK Forks business engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms for use in construction and housebuilding sites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.