W Howard Morris Sells 151 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Stock

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) Director W Howard Morris sold 151 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.09, for a total value of $29,005.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,762.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

W Howard Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 17th, W Howard Morris purchased 435 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $231.00 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00.

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $189.50 on Thursday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.30 and a 12-month high of $338.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.80.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.91 by ($0.04). Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $221.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 31.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.32%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 787 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,534 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRTS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $240.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 8th.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

