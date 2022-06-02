Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Stake Raised by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. 22.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Music Group stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.70. 10,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,606. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.09. Warner Music Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.39 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 362.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WMG shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $49.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.62.

In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $332,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,200. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

