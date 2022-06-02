Warrior Gold (CVE:WAR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Warrior Gold Inc. (CVE:WAR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 10000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.08 million and a PE ratio of -3.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06.

Warrior Gold (CVE:WAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Warrior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal project the Goodfish-Kirana property that comprises 29 patented claims with 233 operational cells covering an area of 4,251.54 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

