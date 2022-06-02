Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Delos Wealth Advisors LLC

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises 2.4% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Waste Management by 7,498.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,005,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,482 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.57.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,961 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,682 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

WM traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $157.42. 9,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,070. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.97 and a 1 year high of $170.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.97. The firm has a market cap of $65.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

