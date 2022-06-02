WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 326.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 20,087 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth $741,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WEC traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.53. 19,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.84 and a 12-month high of $108.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.61 and its 200-day moving average is $96.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.27.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 5,600 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $578,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,149.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

