Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Stock Price Down 4.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) shares fell 4.4% on Thursday after HSBC lowered their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $26.00. HSBC currently has a hold rating on the stock. Weibo traded as low as $20.90 and last traded at $21.02. 20,853 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 985,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. 86 Research raised shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Weibo from $56.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Get Weibo alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Weibo by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Weibo in the 1st quarter worth about $392,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 383.0% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 784,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,227,000 after acquiring an additional 622,037 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 10,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.64.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $484.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.58 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 18.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Weibo Company Profile (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.