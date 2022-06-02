Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,206 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Weis Markets by 27.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Weis Markets by 176.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after buying an additional 55,972 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Weis Markets by 48.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Weis Markets by 7.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Weis Markets by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,526,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. 38.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Weis Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.

NYSE WMK opened at $74.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.13. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.17 and a 52-week high of $86.75.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 9.56%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.70%.

Weis Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.