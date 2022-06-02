Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,428,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,167,719 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 4.0% of Dodge & Cox’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 3.25% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $6,401,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 6,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $45.12. 514,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,089,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.09 and its 200-day moving average is $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $40.74 and a 1-year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.08.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

