WEMIX (WEMIX) Market Cap Reaches $461.04 Million

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Over the last week, WEMIX has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. WEMIX has a market cap of $461.04 million and approximately $124.03 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WEMIX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.74 or 0.00012243 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WEMIX alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 74.7% against the dollar and now trades at $879.38 or 0.02877705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 1,012.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.25 or 0.00449135 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00032699 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000276 BTC.

About WEMIX

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. The official website for WEMIX is wemixnetwork.com . The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2 . WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

WEMIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WEMIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WEMIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WEMIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WEMIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.