WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WCC. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WESCO International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.33.

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $132.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $93.80 and a 52 week high of $144.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.17.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.43. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WESCO International will post 14.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in WESCO International by 5.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,074,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,029,000 after purchasing an additional 99,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,992,000 after purchasing an additional 20,675 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in WESCO International by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 162,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,405,000 after purchasing an additional 24,235 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,388,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 201.8% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 80,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 54,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

