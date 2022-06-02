WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WCC. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WESCO International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.33.
Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $132.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $93.80 and a 52 week high of $144.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.17.
WESCO International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in WESCO International by 5.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,074,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,029,000 after purchasing an additional 99,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,992,000 after purchasing an additional 20,675 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in WESCO International by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 162,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,405,000 after purchasing an additional 24,235 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,388,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 201.8% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 80,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 54,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.
About WESCO International (Get Rating)
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
