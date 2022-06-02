Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,888 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KB. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in KB Financial Group by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in KB Financial Group by 19.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 5.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KB. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KB Financial Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded KB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NYSE KB opened at $48.77 on Thursday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.29 and a 1-year high of $55.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.53 and a 200-day moving average of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.76.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter.

KB Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

