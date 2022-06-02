Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,444 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CVS Health by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,528,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,291,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,246 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,497,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,760 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $689,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,860,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,168 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS stock opened at $96.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $126.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.77 and a 200 day moving average of $101.43. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.84.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

