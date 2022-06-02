Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,581 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,556 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 101,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $918,000. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,598,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. 39.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $18.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.17. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.31.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 18 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

