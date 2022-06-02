Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $2.60 Million Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth about $61,000. 41.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.05.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $104.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.995 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.01%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

