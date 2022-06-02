Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $3.30 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS opened at $85.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.75 and its 200 day moving average is $93.22.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.62%.

MS has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.06.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

