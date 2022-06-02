Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.
NYSEARCA IJH opened at $249.04 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $231.95 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.38.
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
