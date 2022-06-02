Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,936.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,262,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,492 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 37,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $57.63 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $54.54 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.78.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.