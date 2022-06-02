Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,123 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,442 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $142,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,580 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 218.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,608,210 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,710 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,275,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,031,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth $19,176,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BHP opened at $71.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.03. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($30.36) to GBX 2,250 ($28.47) in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.20 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.83) to GBX 2,300 ($29.10) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,467.52.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

