Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,537 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 100.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock opened at $97.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $131.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.60 and its 200 day moving average is $106.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $96.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 67.56%.

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.57.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

