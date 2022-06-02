Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.37

Shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.37 and traded as high as $12.28. Whitestone REIT shares last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 258,893 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WSR. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Whitestone REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on Whitestone REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $598.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Whitestone REIT ( NYSE:WSR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 13.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.73%.

In other Whitestone REIT news, Director Jeffrey Alan Jones acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $59,687.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.