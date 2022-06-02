WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the April 30th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

WidePoint stock opened at $2.78 on Thursday. WidePoint has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 million, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.96.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.45 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 2.38%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of WidePoint from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in WidePoint by 87.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 19,957 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of WidePoint by 494.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 50,416 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of WidePoint by 85.5% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 25,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 11,793 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of WidePoint by 63.2% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 21,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 8,501 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

