Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.86-$1.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $241.83 million-$241.83 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $239.54 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Willdan Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut Willdan Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

NASDAQ WLDN traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $27.40. The stock had a trading volume of 17,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,968. Willdan Group has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.04.

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $91.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Willdan Group will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 3,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $108,841.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 7,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $209,122.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,800 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLDN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 241.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 87,793 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Willdan Group by 652.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 77,580 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Willdan Group by 330.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 53,702 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Willdan Group during the first quarter worth about $1,199,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Willdan Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after buying an additional 36,780 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

